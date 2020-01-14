Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

Rome, January 14 - Business loans were down 1.9% in November, the sharpest drop since 2015, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Tuesday. It was largely due to a fall in investment demand, ABI said. Other factors included a fall in extraordinary operations. The loans to firms were also conditioned by the "non-positive prospects for the Italian and European economies," ABI said. The drop, ABI said, came despite loan rates being at all-time lows and abundant liquidity ensured by the ECB's extraordinary measures. It did not rtouch the household mortgage trend, up 2.5%.