Paris
French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

Rome
Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Turin
Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

Rome
Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

Rome
Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Rome
Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

Rieti
First MOSE test OK, will use in emergencies - min

Rome
Rome smog emergency intensifies

Rome
Italy gives Sea Watch 3 berth at Taranto

Rome
Dua Lipa, Johnny Dorelli among Sanremo guests

Rome
16 arrested in Rome drugs bust

Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

Bari, targa al prof. Simonetti: per l'impegno di una vita a favore della salute della comunità

Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso nel cantiere della metro a Milano

Taranto, consegnava cocaina in giro con lo scooter: arrestato 27enne

Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Rome

Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

Overall value more than $900 mn says Guerini

Rome, January 14 - Italian aerospace and defence giant Leonardo on Tuesday got a 648 million contract to supply the US Navy with 130 helicopters. "The overall value of the contract is 648.1 million for the supply of 130 aircraft," the navy said. It said the copters would be delivered from 2020 until 2024. Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said the contract showed Italy's competitiveness. "The contract won by Leonardo shows that Italy possesses a competitive defence industry," he said. "It represents a strategic component of our national sovereignty," Guerini said. Guerini said the overall worth of the contract would be more than 900 million dollars. Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, is a world leader in the aerospace and defence sectors. Headquartered in Rome, the company has 180 sites worldwide. It is the eighth largest defence contractor in the world based on 2018 revenues. The company is partially owned by the Italian government through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which holds 30.2% of the company's shares and is its largest shareholder.

