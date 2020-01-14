Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

Rome, January 14 - Italian aerospace and defence giant Leonardo on Tuesday got a 648 million contract to supply the US Navy with 130 helicopters. "The overall value of the contract is 648.1 million for the supply of 130 aircraft," the navy said. It said the copters would be delivered from 2020 until 2024. Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said the contract showed Italy's competitiveness. "The contract won by Leonardo shows that Italy possesses a competitive defence industry," he said. "It represents a strategic component of our national sovereignty," Guerini said. Guerini said the overall worth of the contract would be more than 900 million dollars. Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, is a world leader in the aerospace and defence sectors. Headquartered in Rome, the company has 180 sites worldwide. It is the eighth largest defence contractor in the world based on 2018 revenues. The company is partially owned by the Italian government through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which holds 30.2% of the company's shares and is its largest shareholder.