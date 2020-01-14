Rome smog emergency intensifies

Rome, January 14 - Rome's smog emergency intensified on Tuesday with the Lazio ARPA environmental agency reporting that readings for Pm10 small particles were above the permitted levels at eight out of 13 air-quality monitoring sites. The readings at three of the sites have been above the limits for almost every day of 2020 so far. In theory, the limits should not be breached more than 35 times a year. Given the high pollution levels, the city has imposed vehicle restrictions for Tuesday, including a ban on the use of all diesel cars from 7:30 to 10:30 and from 16:30 to 20:30.