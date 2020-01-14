Dua Lipa, Johnny Dorelli among Sanremo guests

Rome, January 14 - Kosovar-British popstar Dua Lipa and veteran Italian crooner and entertainer Johhny Dorelli will be among the guests at this year's Sanremo Song Festival, host Amadeus said in presenting this year's edition of the popular competition Tuesday. Veteran Neapolitan singer and showman Massimo Ranieri has also been confirmed, Amadeus said. Ranieri will duet with singer-songwriter Tiziano Ferro and Lebanese-British popstar Mika, Amadeus said. "We are working on other names to seal the contracts, we'd like Al Bano and Romina, with a new song written by Malgioglio, as well as Zucchero and Ultimo," said the host and artistic director. "The presence of (actress) Monica Bellucci is also confirmed, on the second evening," said Amadeus. "There will also be Rula Jebreal, Sabrina Salerno, Alketa Vejsiu, Mara Venier and Georgina Rodriguez (on Thursday evening)". Antonella Clerici, Diletta Leotta, Emma D'Aquino, Laura Chimenti, and Francesca Sofia Novello are among the women who will flank Amadeus during the week-long fest, Amadeus said. Asked about Israeli-Arab-Italian jounrlaist Jebreal, Amadeus said "violence against women does not have a political colour". Jebreal will recite a monologue against domestic violence. Her presence was confirmed only after a row, fuelled by rightwingers, about tokenism.