16 arrested in Rome drugs bust

Rome, January 14 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 16 people in a major drugs bust in Rome. They have been charged with trading in marijuana, hashish and cocaine. They have also been charged with the possession and use of weapons. The gang pushed drugs primarily in the Trullo, Monteverde and Montespaccato districts, police said. They generated business worth some 500,000 euros a month. One of the arrested bosses, Daniele Ferri, was caught on tape vowing to wage a "war". "Let's make war, it's not a problem. Then we'll put the kids to work selling drugs," he was caught on an intercept saying. Police said the gang had a "full blown arsenal of weapons" at its disposal. It used this to threaten rival gangs and conquer drugs turf, the cops said.