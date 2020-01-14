Martedì 14 Gennaio 2020 | 13:53

Rome
Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Vatican City
Request made to remove Benedict name from book - Gänswein

Bologna
Ankle rebuilt with 3D printing in world first

Milan
Probe opened after worker killed at Milan metro site

Naples
Naples metro trains collide

Rome
Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations

Ankara
Changing security decrees OK says Conte

Livorno
Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

Ankara

Govt to draft 'shared agenda' at month's end - Conte

 
Rome
Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Ankara
Conte has Libya talks with Erdogan, warns ceasefire shaky

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Cassazione annulla senza rinvio condanna consulente accusato di falso

LecceOperazione dei Cc
Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

BariLa scoperta
Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

PotenzaPalazzo San Gervasio
«No a licenziamento della compagna»: arrestato sindaco nel Potentino

BrindisiUn 26enne
Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

HomeLa sentenza
Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

GdM.TVMaltrattamenti
Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

FoggiaArrestao della Polstrada
Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Rome

Important thing is that there is a truce says Italian premier

Rome, January 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said during a visit to Cairo on Tuesday that the Berlin conference on Libya "will take place next Sunday unless something unexpected happens". "The invitation from Chancellor (Angela) Merkel has just arrived," he added. The conference has been thrown into doubt by the fact that Eastern Libyan strongman, General Khalifa Haftar, left Moscow without signing the ceasefire agreement with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj. "The fact that the agreement was not signed, that the Haftar side did not sign it, should not distract us," said Conte. "The important thing is that there is an effective ceasefire". Conte also ruled out the deployment of Italian troops in Libya. "We exclude this possibility," he said. "We will not send any of our young people unless it is in a situation of security and with a clear mandate".

