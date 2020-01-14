Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Rome, January 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said during a visit to Cairo on Tuesday that the Berlin conference on Libya "will take place next Sunday unless something unexpected happens". "The invitation from Chancellor (Angela) Merkel has just arrived," he added. The conference has been thrown into doubt by the fact that Eastern Libyan strongman, General Khalifa Haftar, left Moscow without signing the ceasefire agreement with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj. "The fact that the agreement was not signed, that the Haftar side did not sign it, should not distract us," said Conte. "The important thing is that there is an effective ceasefire". Conte also ruled out the deployment of Italian troops in Libya. "We exclude this possibility," he said. "We will not send any of our young people unless it is in a situation of security and with a clear mandate".