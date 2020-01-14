Martedì 14 Gennaio 2020 | 13:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

 
Vatican City
Request made to remove Benedict name from book - Gänswein

Request made to remove Benedict name from book - Gänswein

 
Bologna
Ankle rebuilt with 3D printing in world first

Ankle rebuilt with 3D printing in world first

 
Milan
Probe opened after worker killed at Milan metro site

Probe opened after worker killed at Milan metro site

 
Naples
Naples metro trains collide

Naples metro trains collide

 
Rome
Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations

Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations

 
Ankara
Changing security decrees OK says Conte

Changing security decrees OK says Conte

 
Livorno
Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

 
Ankara

Govt to draft 'shared agenda' at month's end - Conte

 
Rome
Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Ankara
Conte has Libya talks with Erdogan, warns ceasefire shaky

Conte has Libya talks with Erdogan, warns ceasefire shaky

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-commento
Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

Viterbese-Bari, pareggio 1-1 per i galletti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Cassazione annulla senza rinvio condanna consulente accusato di falso

Ex Ilva, Cassazione annulla senza rinvio condanna consulente accusato di falso

 
LecceOperazione dei Cc
Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

 
BariLa scoperta
Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

 
PotenzaPalazzo San Gervasio
«No a licenziamento della compagna»: arrestato sindaco nel Potentino

«No a licenziamento della compagna»: arrestato sindaco nel Potentino

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

 
HomeLa sentenza
Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

 
GdM.TVMaltrattamenti
Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

 
FoggiaArrestao della Polstrada
Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

 

i più letti

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalzato fuori: morto sul colpo VD

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Vatican City

Request made to remove Benedict name from book - Gänswein

Comments on celibacy caused furore

Request made to remove Benedict name from book - Gänswein

Vatican City, January 14 - Benedict XVI's personal secretary Georg Gänswein told ANSA on Tuesday that he has requested the former pope's name as the co-author of a controversial new book be removed. In comments in the book presented as being co-authored with Cardinal Robert Sarah, Benedict is quoted as saying that celibacy is of "great significance" as it ensures clergymen can focus on their job. The case has caused controversy as Pope Francis is considering a proposal to allow married men to be ordained in the Amazon region. "I can confirm that this morning I acted on instructions from the emeritus pope and I asked Cardinal Robert Sarah to contact the book's publishers and request them to remove Benedict XVI's name as co-author of the book and remove his signature from the introduction and the conclusions too," Gänswein told ANSA.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati