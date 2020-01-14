Ankle rebuilt with 3D printing in world first

Bologna, January 14 - Doctors at Bologna's Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute say that they have successful implanted an artificial ankle built from scratch with the help of 3D printing in a world first. The operation to implant the prosthesis on a 57-year-old man who had lost the functions of an ankle due to an accident on a motorbike in 2007 took place on October 9. As a result, the man has regained the ability to walk normally after 13 years.