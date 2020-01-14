Probe opened after worker killed at Milan metro site

Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica
i più letti
Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»
Milan
14 Gennaio 2020
Milan, January 14 - Prosecutors have opened a probe into culpable homicide after a worker was killed at worksite for the Milan metro's new Line 4. Raffaele Ielpo, 42, died after being buried by debris while working at a depth of 18 metres at the site in the city's Piazza Tirana. Investigators, who have sealed off the area of the accident, will work to verify where health and safety regulations were respected.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su