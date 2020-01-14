Probe opened after worker killed at Milan metro site

Milan, January 14 - Prosecutors have opened a probe into culpable homicide after a worker was killed at worksite for the Milan metro's new Line 4. Raffaele Ielpo, 42, died after being buried by debris while working at a depth of 18 metres at the site in the city's Piazza Tirana. Investigators, who have sealed off the area of the accident, will work to verify where health and safety regulations were respected.