Rome
Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations

Ankara
Changing security decrees OK says Conte

Livorno
Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

Ankara

Govt to draft 'shared agenda' at month's end - Conte

 
Rome
Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Ankara
Conte has Libya talks with Erdogan, warns ceasefire shaky

Lucca
Man served eviction order sets self on fire

Noceta
I'll evict Conte if we win in E.Romagna - Salvini

Row over ed min's 'copied uni thesis'

Rome
Italian-led study finds E.coli link to heart attacks

Rome
Don't want to bring Sardines in says Zingaretti

BrindisiI funerali
Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

BariL'incontro
Palagiustizia Bari, il 20 gennaio al via tavolo tecnico per Polo unico

BatLa denuncia
Bisceglie, sindacalista accompagna due lavoratori al rientro da malattia: aggredita

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, i sindacati a Conte: «Manca decreto per Cassa integrazione, bisogna mantenere impegni»

PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Università, Bardi: «Al via sinergie con Unibas su facoltà di Medicina»

FoggiaIl caso
Sos Impresa: «Sperimenteremo a Foggia adozioni vittime raket»

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, sul web chiedono che sia messo in sicurezza il lungomare

LecceIl caso
Nardò, distrugge l’anfora della fontana si ferisce e chiede i danni: «Mi è caduta addosso», ma è un bluff

Brindisi, si è spento Giovanni Custodero, calciatore malato che ha scelto la sedazione

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Aeroporto Bari, Anna Dello Russo inaugura Vip lounge. Fitto: che tristezza

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Rome

Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations

But still expected to bid farewell at Olimpico

Rome, January 13 - Italy legend Sergi Parisse was not named in the 35-man Six Nations squad unveiled Monday by new coach Franco Smitth but the talismanic 36-year-old No.8, with an Italian record 142 caps, is still expected to make a farewell appearance against either Scotland on February 22 or England on march 14, at the Olimpico.

