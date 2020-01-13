Rugby: Parise omitted for Six Nations
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
13 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 13 - Italy legend Sergi Parisse was not named in the 35-man Six Nations squad unveiled Monday by new coach Franco Smitth but the talismanic 36-year-old No.8, with an Italian record 142 caps, is still expected to make a farewell appearance against either Scotland on February 22 or England on march 14, at the Olimpico.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su