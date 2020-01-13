Changing security decrees OK says Conte

Ankara, January 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday "any moment is a good one" to revise the security and migrant decrees introduced by former interior minister Matteo Salvini. He said the government might "go further" than indications from President Sergio Mattarella. The security decrees h ave been criticised for fining migrant rescue ships and allegedly criminalising migrants. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reportedly said Sunday that her revisions to the decrees have been awaiting implementation for two months.