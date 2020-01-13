Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

Livorno, January 13 - Italian police on Monday arrested the daughter-in-law of a woman whose dead body was found in a sleeping bag in a ditch near Livorno last August 3. Simonetta Gaggioli, a 76-year-old former Tuscany regional government functionary, was found at Riotorto, along the Vecchia Aurelia highway. Adriana Gomez has been charged with premeditated murder and disposing of a body. Gomez's husband, Filippo Andreani, has been placed under investigation for complicity in the alleged crimes. Police said Gaggioli was killed with a massive dose of two tranquiliser drugs. The motive was said to be a long series of family rows.