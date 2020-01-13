Govt to draft 'shared agenda' at month's end - Conte

Ankara, January 13 - The government will draw up a "shared agenda" at the end of the month, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "Rest assured that we will reach a shared agenda on the reformist process, still more convinced and determined," he said in Ankara. Conte was answering a question on the "verification" of the state of the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. The assessment was called after recent bickering over a string of issues ranging from the 2020 budget to a statute of limitations reform. Conte said "I hop that the talks within the parties are ample and well-participated in, and they arrive at shared proposals. "Internal debate is healthy and will give us new fuel and energy for the government's activity. The 'verification' was initially scheduled for January 7 but has now been put off until after regional elections in Emilia Romagna and Calabria on January 26. Conte said "I welcome these extra days: at the end of the month we will meet and we will be able to make a synthesis more easily, and I too will make my reflections".