Ankara
Changing security decrees OK says Conte

Livorno
Daughter-in-law arrested in sleeping bag woman death

Ankara

Rome
Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Ankara
Conte has Libya talks with Erdogan, warns ceasefire shaky

Lucca
Man served eviction order sets self on fire

Noceta
I'll evict Conte if we win in E.Romagna - Salvini

Row over ed min's 'copied uni thesis'

Rome
Italian-led study finds E.coli link to heart attacks

Rome
Don't want to bring Sardines in says Zingaretti

Turin
Soccer: Juve's Demiral needs knee surgery

Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

BariL'incontro
Palagiustizia Bari, il 20 gennaio al via tavolo tecnico per Polo unico

BatLa denuncia
Bisceglie, sindacalista accompagna due lavoratori al rientro da malattia: aggredita

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, i sindacati a Conte: «Manca decreto per Cassa integrazione, bisogna mantenere impegni»

BrindisiIl video
Tap, Castoro Sei arriva a Brindisi: a breve la posa della sezione sottomarina del gasdotto

PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Università, Bardi: «Al via sinergie con Unibas su facoltà di Medicina»

FoggiaIl caso
Sos Impresa: «Sperimenteremo a Foggia adozioni vittime raket»

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, sul web chiedono che sia messo in sicurezza il lungomare

LecceIl caso
Nardò, distrugge l’anfora della fontana si ferisce e chiede i danni: «Mi è caduta addosso», ma è un bluff

Brindisi, si è spento Giovanni Custodero, calciatore malato che ha scelto la sedazione

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Aeroporto Bari, Anna Dello Russo inaugura Vip lounge. Fitto: che tristezza

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Ankara

Govt to draft 'shared agenda' at month's end - Conte

party debate gives fuel, I too will reflect says PM

Ankara, January 13 - The government will draw up a "shared agenda" at the end of the month, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "Rest assured that we will reach a shared agenda on the reformist process, still more convinced and determined," he said in Ankara. Conte was answering a question on the "verification" of the state of the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. The assessment was called after recent bickering over a string of issues ranging from the 2020 budget to a statute of limitations reform. Conte said "I hop that the talks within the parties are ample and well-participated in, and they arrive at shared proposals. "Internal debate is healthy and will give us new fuel and energy for the government's activity. The 'verification' was initially scheduled for January 7 but has now been put off until after regional elections in Emilia Romagna and Calabria on January 26. Conte said "I welcome these extra days: at the end of the month we will meet and we will be able to make a synthesis more easily, and I too will make my reflections".

