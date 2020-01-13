Mattarella to visit ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Rome, January 13 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit ANSA's headquarters in Rome's Via della Dataria on Tuesday as the agency celebrates its 75th anniversary. Italy's top news agency started transmitting on January 15, 1945. ANSA, whose headquarters are just a few steps away from the presidential palace, il Palazzo del Quirinale, is a cooperative made up of the publishers of Italy's top daily newspapers. The head of State will be received by ANSA President Giulio Anselmi, Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu and Chief Executive Stefano De Alessandri. He will also meet the members of the board and visit a small exhibition on transmission equipment, starting from those used in the early post-war period, documenting how technology has speeded up the broadcasting of news over the decades. Mattarella will then go the agency's newsroom, where he will meet ANSA's reporters and the editor-in-chief will illustrate the various services, both traditional and digital, that they produce.