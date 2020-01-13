Man served eviction order sets self on fire

Lucca, January 13 - A 41-year-old man who was served an eviction order on Monday set himself on fire near Lucca in Tuscany. The Brazilian man set himself alight in his home immediately after getting the eviction order at Altopascio. He was 'coptered to hospital in extremely serious condition. Some families in the apartment block were evacuated as a precaution. The incident happened in the central Via Torino. The man is said to have suffered extensive and very severe burns.