Row over ed min's 'copied uni thesis'

(ANSA) Rome, January 13 - New Education Minister Lucia Azzolina is at the centre of a row over a newspaper article accusing her of having copied her university thesis. La Repubblica daily said Azzolina, 37, a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), copied part of her philosophy thesis at Pisa University in 2009. The nationalist opposition League party called for her to quit. League leader, rightwing strongman Matteo Salvini, said "she should be ashamed herself, she should go home". Azzolina declined to comment on the row during a visit to Auschwitz with Italian schoolchildren. One of the M5S's allies, ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi of the new centrist Italia Viva party, said "the M5S is showing its usual double standards". The League added Monday that Azzolina should come before parliament "immediately" and clear up the case. The neoFascist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, an ally of Salvini's, said "Azzolina should apologise and explain herself in parliament". "Unless she clears things up she will be a terrible example for students," said the FdI. Azzolina's case is the latest headache for the M5S, which has endured a string of defections amid falling poll ratings and poor local election results, and increasing pressure on leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.