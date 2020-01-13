I'll evict Conte if we win in E.Romagna - Salvini

Noceta, January 13 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he will be able to topple Premier Giuseppe Conte's national government if the centre-right coalition he leads wins this month's regional election in Emilia-Romagna. "If we win here in Emilia on the 26th, I'll go to the (premier's office at) Palazzo Chigi with a letter of eviction for Conte and his government," Salvini said at a dairy plant in the province of Parma. The northeastern region is traditionally a stronghold of the Italian left.