Italy mourns great journalist Giampaolo Pansa

Rome, January 13 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday led the tributes to great Italian journalist Giampaolo Pansa, who died on Sunday at the age of 84. During his long career writing for Italian dailies and as the author of many books, Pansa highlighted the virtues and vices of Italy's society and its political class, often taking stances that went against the tide. Indeed, a 2003 essay on the crimes committed by Partisans after 1945 led to him being accused of revisionism. "Giampaolo Pansa was an absolutely original intellectual," Mattarella said in a statement. "His talent and his independence of judgement made him an indisputed protagonist of contemporary journalism. "His passing leaves a vacuum in our country's public debate that will be difficult to fill".