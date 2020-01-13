Soccer: Juve's Demiral needs knee surgery

Turin, January 13 - Juventus said Monday that Turkey defender Merih Demiral injured the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in Sunday's 2-1 win at AS Roma. The Turin club said 21-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days. Demiral scored the early goal that put Juve on their way to victory and enabled them to go two points clear at the top of Serie A. Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo also suffered a bad knee injury in Sunday's match.