Dead body in sleeping bag, Daughter-in-law arrested

Livorno, January 13 - Carabinieri police on Monday arrested Adriana Gomes in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law, Simonetta Gaggioli, 76, whose dead body was found in a sleeping bag in Riotorto in August 2019. Gomes is being held in pretrial custody, accused of voluntary homicide and hiding a dead body. Gomes' husband and Gaggioli's son, Filippo Andreani, is under investigation for participation in the alleged crimes.