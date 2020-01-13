Finance police seize 333 kilos of pure cocaine

Genoa, January 13 - Finance police and customs officers on Monday seized 333 kilos of pure cocaine. The drugs, which came from Brazil and arrived in the Ligurian port of La Spezia, were found hidden between sheets of granite in a container. The officers followed the container to the Tuscan province of Massa Carrara before staging the search. Four people have been arrested, one Italian and three foreign nations, for alleged international drug trafficking.