Lunedì 13 Gennaio 2020 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Noceta
I'll evict Conte if we win in E.Romagna - Salvini

I'll evict Conte if we win in E.Romagna - Salvini

 
Row over ed min's 'copied uni thesis'

Row over ed min's 'copied uni thesis'

 
Rome
Italian-led study finds E.coli link to heart attacks

Italian-led study finds E.coli link to heart attacks

 
Rome
Don't want to bring Sardines in says Zingaretti

Don't want to bring Sardines in says Zingaretti

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve's Demiral needs knee surgery

Soccer: Juve's Demiral needs knee surgery

 
Rome
Italy mourns great journalist Giampaolo Pansa

Italy mourns great journalist Giampaolo Pansa

 
Livorno
Dead body in sleeping bag, Daughter-in-law arrested

Dead body in sleeping bag, Daughter-in-law arrested

 
Rome
Benedict XVI speaks out to defend priestly celibacy

Benedict XVI speaks out to defend priestly celibacy

 
Genoa
Finance police seize 333 kilos of pure cocaine

Finance police seize 333 kilos of pure cocaine

 
Rome
Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year

Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year

 
Rome
Conte to meet Erdogan in Turkey for Libya talks

Conte to meet Erdogan in Turkey for Libya talks

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-commento
Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

Viterbese-Bari, pareggio 1-1 per i galletti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Sos Impresa: «Sperimenteremo a Foggia adozioni vittime raket»

Sos Impresa: «Sperimenteremo a Foggia adozioni vittime raket»

 
BariI controlli
Polignano, casa allestita come centrale di spaccio: in manette due coniugi

Polignano, casa allestita come centrale di spaccio: in manette due coniugi

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Faggiano, nascondeva in casa vasi e coppe del IV sec D.C: denunciato 66enne

Faggiano, nascondeva in casa vasi e coppe del IV sec D.C: denunciato 66enne

 
BrindisiLa rissa
Fasano, espulso da centro di accoglienza: migrante aggredisce direttrice e carabinieri

Fasano, espulso da centro di accoglienza: migrante aggredisce direttrice e carabinieri

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, sul web chiedono che sia messo in sicurezza il lungomare

Metaponto, sul web chiedono che sia messo in sicurezza il lungomare

 
PotenzaEnti sub regionali
Regione Basilicata, scoppia la bufera nomine tra incompatibilità e riforme

Regione Basilicata, scoppia la bufera nomine tra incompatibilità e riforme

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, distrugge l’anfora della fontana si ferisce e chiede i danni: «Mi è caduta addosso», ma è un bluff

Nardò, distrugge l’anfora della fontana si ferisce e chiede i danni: «Mi è caduta addosso», ma è un bluff

 
BatLa mostra
Checco Zalone in visita a Barletta, non per Tolo Tolo ma per De Nittis

Checco Zalone in visita a Barletta, non per Tolo Tolo ma per De Nittis

 

i più letti

Brindisi, si è spento Giovanni Custodero, calciatore malato che ha scelto la sedazione

Brindisi, si è spento Giovanni Custodero, calciatore che aveva scelto la sedazione

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalzato fuori: morto sul colpo VD

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Aeroporto Bari, Anna Dello Russo inaugura Vip lounge. Fitto: che tristezza

Aeroporto Bari, Anna Dello Russo inaugura Vip lounge. Fitto: che tristezza

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»

Genoa

Finance police seize 333 kilos of pure cocaine

Haul found between sheets of granite in La Spezia in container

Finance police seize 333 kilos of pure cocaine

Genoa, January 13 - Finance police and customs officers on Monday seized 333 kilos of pure cocaine. The drugs, which came from Brazil and arrived in the Ligurian port of La Spezia, were found hidden between sheets of granite in a container. The officers followed the container to the Tuscan province of Massa Carrara before staging the search. Four people have been arrested, one Italian and three foreign nations, for alleged international drug trafficking.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati