Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year

Rome, January 13 - Italian retails sales were down 0.2% in value terms in November compared to October but up by 0.9% with respect to the same month in 2018, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said November's was the sixth consecutive year-on-year rise in retail trade. It said sales at large-scale outlets were up 3.3% compared to the same period a year earlier, while small stores registered a 1.4% drop. Online sales continued to rise in the year-on-year terms, increasing by 4.1% in November 2019.