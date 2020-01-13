Lunedì 13 Gennaio 2020 | 11:51

Rome
Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year

Rome
Conte to meet Erdogan in Turkey for Libya talks

Rome
Soccer: Zaniolo vows to come back stronger after knee injury

Rome
Soccer: Juve are 'winter champions' after Roma win

Rome
Govt working on income-tax overhaul - Conte

Rome
One in three Italians uses food delivery - Coldiretti

Milan
Zingaretti says PD alternative to League

Catanzaro
National mobilisation on Gregoretti case - Salvini

Livorno

Livorno exhibition puts Modigliani report cards on display

 
Milan
Russian journo quizzed in League funding probe

Rome
Drunk driver gets 7 yrs for killing scooter man

Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

BrindisiA Villa Castelli
Brindisi, incendiati 3 bus nel deposito Stp: al via le indagini

FoggiaI controlli
Cerignola, vendeva cocaina ai camionisti: arrestato 27enne

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, sul web chiedono che sia messo in sicurezza il lungomare

PotenzaEnti sub regionali
Regione Basilicata, scoppia la bufera nomine tra incompatibilità e riforme

LecceIl caso
Nardò, distrugge l’anfora della fontana si ferisce e chiede i danni: «Mi è caduta addosso», ma è un bluff

TarantoIndustria
Ex Ilva, in arrivo fondi Ue per la decarbonizzazione

BariFesta al Piccinni
Avvocati di Bari, diciassette «Toghe d’oro» per rilanciare la professione

BatLa mostra
Checco Zalone in visita a Barletta, non per Tolo Tolo ma per De Nittis

Brindisi, si è spento Giovanni Custodero, calciatore malato che ha scelto la sedazione

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Aeroporto Bari, Anna Dello Russo inaugura Vip lounge. Fitto: che tristezza

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Rome

Haftar and Sarraj to sign ceasefire in Moscow

Rome, January 13 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is visiting Turkey on Monday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on the crisis in Libya and the ceasefire that went into effect on Sunday evening. Conte will then travel to Egypt on Tuesday to discuss the Libyan situation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and his rival General Khalifa Haftar are expected to sign an agreement on the terms of the ceasefire on Monday in Moscow, following nine months of conflict. Sarraj called on Libyans to "turn the page".

