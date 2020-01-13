Conte to meet Erdogan in Turkey for Libya talks

Rome, January 13 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is visiting Turkey on Monday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on the crisis in Libya and the ceasefire that went into effect on Sunday evening. Conte will then travel to Egypt on Tuesday to discuss the Libyan situation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and his rival General Khalifa Haftar are expected to sign an agreement on the terms of the ceasefire on Monday in Moscow, following nine months of conflict. Sarraj called on Libyans to "turn the page".