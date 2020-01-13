Soccer: Zaniolo vows to come back stronger after knee injury

Rome, January 13 - AS Roma and Italy midfielder used Twitter to pledge that he would "come back stronger than before" after suffering a cruciate-ligament injury in his right knee in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Juventus. The 20-year-old, widely considered Italian soccer's most promising talent, looks likely to miss the rest of the Serie A season and probably Euro 2020 too. The player arrived at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome on crutches on Monday to have surgery.