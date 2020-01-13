Soccer: Zaniolo vows to come back stronger after knee injury

Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
13 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 13 - AS Roma and Italy midfielder used Twitter to pledge that he would "come back stronger than before" after suffering a cruciate-ligament injury in his right knee in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Juventus. The 20-year-old, widely considered Italian soccer's most promising talent, looks likely to miss the rest of the Serie A season and probably Euro 2020 too. The player arrived at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome on crutches on Monday to have surgery.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su