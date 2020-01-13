Govt working on income-tax overhaul - Conte

Retail sales up 0.9 in November year-on-year
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
13 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told Monday's Corriere del Sera that his government was working on an overhaul of income-tax IRPEF. "Pensions will be revised too," Conte said. He added that the regional elections in Emilia-Romagna in two weeks time will "not be decisive" for his executive He also said that his government will be subject to a "check-up" vote in parliament at the end of the month. He said that he was confident the fight against tax evasion would generate revenue that can be used for tax cuts.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su