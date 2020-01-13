Govt working on income-tax overhaul - Conte

Rome, January 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told Monday's Corriere del Sera that his government was working on an overhaul of income-tax IRPEF. "Pensions will be revised too," Conte said. He added that the regional elections in Emilia-Romagna in two weeks time will "not be decisive" for his executive He also said that his government will be subject to a "check-up" vote in parliament at the end of the month. He said that he was confident the fight against tax evasion would generate revenue that can be used for tax cuts.