Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 20:21

Rome
One in three Italians uses food delivery - Coldiretti

Milan
Zingaretti says PD alternative to League

Catanzaro
National mobilisation on Gregoretti case - Salvini

Livorno

Milan
Russian journo quizzed in League funding probe

Rome
Drunk driver gets 7 yrs for killing scooter man

Rome

Rome
Scandal of crises caused by men says Knights of Malta chief

Palermo
12 convicted, 2 acquitted in M5S fake signatures case

Venice
Cecilia Alemani appointed Venice Biennale Visual Arts chief

Rome
Man, 63, 'killed by 2 men, 22, on wife's orders'

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

TarantoNel Tarantino
Bari, rubano auto nel parcheggio del cinema Ciaky: due in manette

Bariil riesame
Bari, bancarotta e false assunzioni: scarcerato console onorario Marocco

Foggiala marcia
Foggia in ottomila contro la mafia: il corteo di Libera dopo gli attentati

Batdopo il successo
Checco Zalone cittadino onorario di Spinazzola?

Leccenel Salento
Tuglie, uomo perde il lavoro e aggredisce assessore Gabellone

Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Bari, rubano auto nel parcheggio del cinema Ciaky: due in manette

Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Rome

After Just Eat takes over Takeaway

Rome, January 10 - One in three, or 35%, of Italians ordered food for home delivery by phone or PC in the past year, according to an analysis by farmers' association Coldiretti and Censis in reference to the acquisition of the Dutch site Takeaway.com by British company Just Eat. Coldiretti said 18.9 million Italians use online food delivery services - 3.8 million regularly and 15.1 million occasionally.

