One in three Italians uses food delivery - Coldiretti

Rome, January 10 - One in three, or 35%, of Italians ordered food for home delivery by phone or PC in the past year, according to an analysis by farmers' association Coldiretti and Censis in reference to the acquisition of the Dutch site Takeaway.com by British company Just Eat. Coldiretti said 18.9 million Italians use online food delivery services - 3.8 million regularly and 15.1 million occasionally.