Zingaretti says PD alternative to League

Milan, January 10 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Friday said it is "increasingly clear that the alternative to the League is the Democratic Party", speaking at an event in Milan. "First we will win the elections and then we will have the convention, which will be a convention of great opening, great renewal, not to build a new party but a renewed party, more open and involving," Zingaretti said. He said rebuilding the economy to create jobs is a "big emergency" but said creating jobs is possible because of the country's budget bill that passed in December and "saved Italy". "We mustn't stop, we have to put into action choices in part contained in the budget, investments in the green economy, the revolution that lies ahead and plans to make it concrete," Zingaretti said.