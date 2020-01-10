Livorno exhibition puts Modigliani report cards on display

Livorno, January 10 - Livorno puts the high school report cards of Amadeo Modigliani (1884-1920) on display, while a large successful exhibition dedicated to the artist for the centennial of his death continues. The report cards emerged from research at the historical archive of the Niccolini Guerrazzi high school in Livorno, where Modigliani was a student. They are being displayed in the exhibition "At Dedo's School", a look at high school life during the years Modigliani attended, at the library in via Ernesto Rossi in the current Niccolini Palli high school. The exhibition was made possible after never-before-seen documents and materials were found, including the grade register, report books, and the register of the autumn session of 1898, allowing for a reconstruction of the artist's school life when he was enrolled at the Niccolini Guerrazzi high school from 1893-1898 from year one to year five. The exhibition will be open to the public with free entrance from January 16 to February 17. Meanwhile the exhibition "Modigliani and the Adventure of Montparnasse" continues at the Museo della Città through February 16, which has thus far welcomed more than 45,000 visitors. A total of 133 works representing the Ecole de Paris are on display. The 100th anniversary of Modigliani's death will take place this year on January 24, and in the exhibition the artist is represented by his unmistakable portraits and a collection of rarely displayed drawings, works accompanied by masterpieces by Soutine, Utrillo, Derain, and Kisling.