Drunk driver gets 7 yrs for killing scooter man

Rome, January 10 - A 40-year-old Albanian drunk driver got seven years and two months in jail Friday for running over and killing a 24-year-old Roman man on his scooter in the centre of the Italian capital last May. Naim Xhumari killed Davide Marasco while the latter was on his way to work, in Via Casilina, on May 27. The car was going the wrong way down the main thoroughfare.