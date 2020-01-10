Man, 63, 'killed by 2 men, 22, on wife's orders'

Rome, January 10 - A 63-year-old Roman man was allegedly beaten to death in Romania on December 30 by two 22-year-old men on the orders of his 32-year-old Romanian wife who allegedly had a relationship with one of the young men, Italian police said on Friday. The woman, who also took part in the alleged beating, has been placed under investigation, police said. The victim was attacked by the trio who punched and kicked him to death, police said. The woman allegedly paid the two young men around 500 euros to carry out the attack. Roma prosecutors are investigating on possible charges of aggravated premeditated murder, judicial sources said. The probe is being led by assistant prosecutor Francesco Caporale and his assistant Eugenio Albamonte. An autopsy reportedly showed that the 63-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in the beating.