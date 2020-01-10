Cecilia Alemani appointed Venice Biennale Visual Arts chief

Venice, January 10 - The Venice Biennale said Friday that it has appointed Cecilia Alemani as the new Director of its Visual Arts Department, making her the first woman to hold the job. As a result the Italian curator, who comes from Milan and is based in New York, has the task of planning and curating the upcoming 59th International Art Exhibition. "It is a great honor to be able to take on this role in one of the most prestigious and recognized Italian institutions in the world," she said. "As the first Italian woman to hold this position, I understand and appreciate the responsibility and also the opportunity offered to me and I intend to give voice to artists to create unique projects that reflect their visions and our society". Alemani has organized many exhibitions of contemporary artists and is currently Jr. Director & Chief Curator of High Line Art, the renowned art programme of a New York public park. She was the curator of the Italian Pavilion at the Biennale Arte 2017.