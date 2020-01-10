12 convicted, 2 acquitted in M5S fake signatures case

Palermo, January 10 - Twelve activists and former regional councillors and national MPs for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and a court clerk were convicted Friday for fake signatures filed in 2012 to back the populist party's list in that year's Palermo municipal elections. They were given suspended sentences ranging from a year to a year and 10 months. They were found guilty of fraud and violation of a 1960 law on elections. Two people were acquitted. Three national lawmakers, two ex M5S regional councillors and a court official were among those facing trial. The M5S administration in Rome has also been hit by a fake signatures case. But that case did not come to trial. The populist party has been roiled by defections to other caucuses and the leadership of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has been called into question. An M5S heavyweight, Manlio Di Stefano, voiced support for Di Maio on Friday. "Hypocrisy is an evil but the lack of recognition is worse," he said. "I've been fighting for the M5S since the start and I recognise the faces of those who at my side have grown this project, including Luigi Di Maio". The media have speculated that Di Maio could come under pressure to resign. They say he may be replaced by unofficial No.2 Alessandro Di Battista. Either that, or the party may return to being run by a three-person directorate, the Italian media have said. The M5S have recently had some disappointing local election results and their polling rating has dropped to less than half what they gained in the 2018 general election, when they became Italy's top party with 33% of the vote. They are currently in government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), after nationalist League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on a 14-month M5S-League administration in August. The government is set for a "verification" of the state of the M5S-PD alliance with two smaller parties after recent bickering over policies including the 2020 budget and a statute of limitations reform.