Soccer: Cutrone joins Fiorentina

Florence, January 9 - Former AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is joining Fiorentina from Wolverhampton Wanderers, sources said Friday. Cutrone, 22, arrived in Florence Thursday night and is set to take a medical Friday. He is moving in a loan deal with an option to buy after 18 months, sources said. The deal is worth some 18 million euros. Wolves also have the right to buy him back, sources said. Cutrone will replace Pedro who is going Gremio for a total of 13 million euros including bonuses. Cutrone played 63 times for Milan between 2017 and 2019 and scored 13 goals. He has one Italy cap, dating back to 2018.