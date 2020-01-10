Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 16:27

Rome
Scandal of crises caused by men says Knights of Malta chief

Palermo
12 convicted, 2 acquitted in M5S fake signatures case

Venice
Cecilia Alemani appointed Venice Biennale Visual Arts chief

Rome
Man, 63, 'killed by 2 men, 22, on wife's orders'

Rome
Parmitano chats to Conte from space

Rome
M5S 'Estates-General' to take place on March 13-15

Rome
Referendum on MP cut gets required votes

Florence
Soccer: Cutrone joins Fiorentina

London
Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

Foggia
Foggia in marcia contro la mafia: il corteo di Libera dopo gli attentati

Bat
Checco Zalone cittadino onorario di Spinazzola?

Taranto
Taranto, marito e moglie spacciano cocaina ed eroina in casa: arrestati

Lecce
Tuglie, uomo perde il lavoro e aggredisce assessore Gabellone

Bari
Bari, diagnosi tumori viaggia su rete 5G: possibili collegamenti con luminari dall'altra parte del mondo

Matera
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Potenza
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

Brindisi
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Rome

Referendum on MP cut gets required votes

With support of League Senators

Rome, January 10 - A referendum on cutting the number of Italian parliamentarians got the required 64 votes on Friday. The quorum was reached thanks to Senators from the opposition League party. The bid to put to a confirmatory referendum a law that will see the number of Italian parliamentarians slashed was held up Thursday after four Senators pulled their support. The law cuts Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600, with Lower House seats going from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200. This does not include four life Senators. The bid for a confirmatory referendum needed the signature of 64 members of one house of parliament to go ahead. That quota had been reached in the Senate but four members of Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party have changed their minds. Andrea Cangini, also a FI member, said the necessary number of signatures would be presented to the supreme Court of Cassation by January 12. "Four have withdrawn their signatures but others are coming so, in order to do things correctly, we asked the Cassation for a postponement".

