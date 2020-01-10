Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

London, January 9 - Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to take over at Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract runs out at the end of the season, the Daily Mail reported. The Norwegian coach and ex-United 'supersub' striker has "no chance" of his contract being extended because of patchy results, the daily said. Solskjaer was called in in December 2018 to replace José Mourinho. After a promising start, he failed to improve the Red Devils' fortunes and they have struggled to stay with the top clubs in the Premiership again this season. The Daily Mail said Allegri, who led Juve to five straight Serie A titles and two Champions League finals, had the "ideal profile" for the Old Trafford job. Allegri has already turned down an offer from Arsenal, the Mail said. He has reportedly said he will not come in at Man U before the end of the season, even if the team collapses. The only alternative to Allegri appears to be former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is said to have several admirers at Old Trafford. Allegri, 52, impressed with Cagliari before coaching Milan from 2010 to 2014 and Juve from 2014 to 2019.