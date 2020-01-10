Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 14:21

London
Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Pop.Bari restructuring 'by mid-year', economy minister

Rome
Parmitano chats to Conte from space

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Catania
Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

Rome
Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

Brescia
Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

Rome
Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

serie c
Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

Tarantodai carabinieri
Taranto, marito e moglie spacciano cocaina ed eroina in casa: arrestati

Leccenel Salento
Tuglie, uomo perde il lavoro e aggredisce assessore Gabellone

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, colpito in testa da tubo in ferro in cantiere edile: muore operaio

Bariinnovazione
Bari, diagnosi tumori viaggia su rete 5G: possibili collegamenti con luminari dall'altra parte del mondo

Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, sindaco vestito da boss per lo spot di Capodanno: interrogazione parlamentare

BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

London

Likely to get Solskjaer's job at end of season says Daily Mail

London, January 9 - Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to take over at Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract runs out at the end of the season, the Daily Mail reported. The Norwegian coach and ex-United 'supersub' striker has "no chance" of his contract being extended because of patchy results, the daily said. Solskjaer was called in in December 2018 to replace José Mourinho. After a promising start, he failed to improve the Red Devils' fortunes and they have struggled to stay with the top clubs in the Premiership again this season. The Daily Mail said Allegri, who led Juve to five straight Serie A titles and two Champions League finals, had the "ideal profile" for the Old Trafford job. Allegri has already turned down an offer from Arsenal, the Mail said. He has reportedly said he will not come in at Man U before the end of the season, even if the team collapses. The only alternative to Allegri appears to be former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is said to have several admirers at Old Trafford. Allegri, 52, impressed with Cagliari before coaching Milan from 2010 to 2014 and Juve from 2014 to 2019.

