Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo), January 10 - An alarm about the state of Italy's highways continued with an incident in a tunnel on the A6 highway between the northwestern cities of Turin and Savona collapsed in the night between Thursday and Friday. No vehicle was damaged, officials said. Autostrada dei Fiori, the company that runs the A6, denied reports that plaster had fallen from the ceiling of the tunnel, saying there was just a cloud of paint dust at the side of it. It also denied reports that the tunnel had been temporarily closed. Italy's highways have been hit by a series of structural collapses following the collapse on the Morandi bridge in Genoa in mid August 2018, a disaster that killed 43 people. The A6 was previously closed on November 24 when part of a viaduct collapsed due to a landslide. On Thursday, a piece of a motorway tunnel roof tile fell off near Genoa, without causing problems. The accident happened on the A10 motorway between Genoa and Ventimiglia, near Arenzano. According to a report published by the Superior council of public works in November, 200 highway tunnels are considered "at risk" of incidents and would require maintenance work. Just over half of those tunnels are managed by Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), which risks losing its highway concessions for allegedly failing to take the necessary action to prevent the Morandi disaster. ASPI said Friday that, in 90% of those cases managed by it, renovation work has started or been completed. It said tender competitions had been issued for the other 10%.