London
Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Pop.Bari restructuring 'by mid-year', economy minister

Rome
Parmitano chats to Conte from space

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Catania
Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

Rome
Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

Brescia
Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

Rome
Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

serie c
Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

Tarantodai carabinieri
Taranto, marito e moglie spacciano cocaina ed eroina in casa: arrestati

Leccenel Salento
Tuglie, uomo perde il lavoro e aggredisce assessore Gabellone

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, colpito in testa da tubo in ferro in cantiere edile: muore operaio

Bariinnovazione
Bari, diagnosi tumori viaggia su rete 5G: possibili collegamenti con luminari dall'altra parte del mondo

Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, sindaco vestito da boss per lo spot di Capodanno: interrogazione parlamentare

BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Mondovì (Cuneo)

Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Company denies reports plaster from ceiling collapsed

Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo), January 10 - An alarm about the state of Italy's highways continued with an incident in a tunnel on the A6 highway between the northwestern cities of Turin and Savona collapsed in the night between Thursday and Friday. No vehicle was damaged, officials said. Autostrada dei Fiori, the company that runs the A6, denied reports that plaster had fallen from the ceiling of the tunnel, saying there was just a cloud of paint dust at the side of it. It also denied reports that the tunnel had been temporarily closed. Italy's highways have been hit by a series of structural collapses following the collapse on the Morandi bridge in Genoa in mid August 2018, a disaster that killed 43 people. The A6 was previously closed on November 24 when part of a viaduct collapsed due to a landslide. On Thursday, a piece of a motorway tunnel roof tile fell off near Genoa, without causing problems. The accident happened on the A10 motorway between Genoa and Ventimiglia, near Arenzano. According to a report published by the Superior council of public works in November, 200 highway tunnels are considered "at risk" of incidents and would require maintenance work. Just over half of those tunnels are managed by Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), which risks losing its highway concessions for allegedly failing to take the necessary action to prevent the Morandi disaster. ASPI said Friday that, in 90% of those cases managed by it, renovation work has started or been completed. It said tender competitions had been issued for the other 10%.

