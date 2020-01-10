Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 14:20

London
Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Pop.Bari restructuring 'by mid-year', economy minister

Rome
Parmitano chats to Conte from space

Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Rome
Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Catania
Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

Rome
Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

Brescia
Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

Rome
Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

serie c
Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, colpito in testa da tubo in ferro in cantiere edile: muore operaio

Lecceil picco
Più medici e posti letto: varato il piano della Asl Lecce contro l'influenza

Bariinnovazione
Bari, diagnosi tumori viaggia su rete 5G: possibili collegamenti con luminari dall'altra parte del mondo

Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, sindaco vestito da boss per lo spot di Capodanno: interrogazione parlamentare

BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

TarantoIl processo
Taranto, operaio ex Ilva morì schiacciato da nastro trasportatore: a giudizio 9 imputati

Rome

Parmitano chats to Conte from space

'Welcome aboard' ISS commander says to Italian premier

Rome, January 10 - European Space Agency Astronaut Luca Parmitano chatted to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte in a video link from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. "Welcome aboard the International Space Station," said the Italian astronaut, who is the current commander of the ISS and has been leading a series of tough spacewalks to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). "I'm excited," replied Conte. "The Space Station is humanity's outpost in space and it is its greatest feat of engineering".

