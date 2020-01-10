Parmitano chats to Conte from space

Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U
Rome
10 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 10 - European Space Agency Astronaut Luca Parmitano chatted to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte in a video link from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. "Welcome aboard the International Space Station," said the Italian astronaut, who is the current commander of the ISS and has been leading a series of tough spacewalks to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). "I'm excited," replied Conte. "The Space Station is humanity's outpost in space and it is its greatest feat of engineering".
