Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

Mondovì (Cuneo), January 10 - An alarm about the state of Italy's highways continued when part of the plaster on the ceiling of a tunnel on the A6 highway between the northwestern cities of Turin and Savona collapsed in the night between Thursday and Friday. No vehicle was damaged, officials said. The 'Ricchini' gallery, in the direction of Turin near Quiliano, in the province of Savona, was temporarily closed during the night and reopened on Friday morning after firefighters and Polstrada police cleared the road from the debris. It is the latest in a series of structural collapses on the Italian highway system following the collapse on the Morandi bridge in Genoa in mid August 2018, a disaster that killed 43 people. The A6 was previously closed on November 24 when part of a viaduct collapsed due to a landslide. On Thursday, a piece of a motorway tunnel roof tile fell off near Genoa, without causing problems. The accident happened on the A10 motorway between Genoa and Ventimiglia, near Arenzano. According to a report published by the Superior council of public works in November, 200 highway tunnels are considered "at risk" of incidents and would require maintenance work. Just over half of those tunnels are managed by Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), which risks losing its highway concessions for allegedly failing to take the necessary action to prevent the Morandi disaster. ASPI said Friday that, in 90% of those cases managed by it, renovation work has started or been completed. It said tender competitions had been issued for the other 10%.