Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 12:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

 
Catania
Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

 
Rome
Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

 
Brescia
Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

 
Rome
Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

 
Milan
Moody's raises MPS's outlook to positive

Moody's raises MPS's outlook to positive

 
CAIRO
Interior minister to return to Rome Monday, Tripoli sources

Interior minister to return to Rome Monday, Tripoli sources

 
Messina
Three Caronte & Tourist ferries impounded

Three Caronte & Tourist ferries impounded

 
Rome
Husband detained after woman shot dead

Husband detained after woman shot dead

 
Rome
Man kills cousin and her husband for inheritance, self

Man kills cousin and her husband for inheritance, self

 
Rome
Conte, Di Maio huddle on Libya, Iraq

Conte, Di Maio huddle on Libya, Iraq

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

Santoruvo: Bari mio, puoi rimontare la Reggina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiacontrolli
Foggia, polizia sventa due furti in aziende e recupera 22 veicoli rubati

Foggia, polizia sventa due furti in aziende e recupera 22 veicoli rubati

 
Barile dichiarazioni
Pop-Bari, ministro Gualtieri: «Niente perdite per chi ha depositi»

Pop-Bari, ministro Gualtieri: «Niente perdite per chi ha depositi»

 
Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

 
Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

 
Batnella Bat
Margherita di Savoia, sindaco vestito da boss per lo spot di Capodanno: interrogazione parlamentare

Margherita d.S., sindaco vestito da boss per lo spot di Capodanno: interrogazione parlamentare

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie in casa a Ostuni

«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie a Ostuni

 
TarantoIl processo
Taranto, operaio ex Ilva morì schiacciato da nastro trasportatore: a giudizio 9 imputati

Taranto, operaio ex Ilva morì schiacciato da nastro trasportatore: a giudizio 9 imputati

 
LecceNel Leccese
Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

 

i più letti

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

«Tolo Tolo», parla la giornalista di «TeleMurgia»: «Luca Medici, il mio portafortuna»

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Bari, clan mafioso gestiva mercato videolottery: 36 arresti

Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Tumore alla prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Rome

Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Central bank reports sharp fall in year-on-year terms

Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI

Rome, January 10 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that the bad loans held by Italian lenders were down by 23.5% in November with respect to the same month in 2018. High levels of non-performing loans were a factor in a number of crises to hit several Italian banks in recent years that led to State-led bailouts.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati