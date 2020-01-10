Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI
Rome
10 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 10 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that the bad loans held by Italian lenders were down by 23.5% in November with respect to the same month in 2018. High levels of non-performing loans were a factor in a number of crises to hit several Italian banks in recent years that led to State-led bailouts.
