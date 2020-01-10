Doctor arrested for 'unnecessary medical tests on preemies'

Catania, January 10 - One of the heads of the neonatology department at the San Marco Hospital in Catania, Doctor Alessandro Rodonò, was arrested by police for allegedly requesting unnecessary medical tests for premature babies, investigative sources said Friday. Prosecutors in Catania ordered the arrest. The doctor is accused of asking parents of premature babies for money to carry out unnecessary tests which he said were important to determine their children's state of health.