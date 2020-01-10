Fight against mafia has no political colour says Conte

Rome, January 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday expressed full support for a demonstration against the mafia set to take place in the southern city of Foggia. "My full support for the demonstration against the mafia that takes place today in Foggia", Conte said. "The fight against mafias must not have flags nor political colors. "It is a fight that must see us all united in the same direction and in the defense of freedom, law and order and justice", Conte wrote on Twitter, speaking about the demonstration promoted by anti-mafia association Libera.