Ex-boss Maniero indicted for allegedly abusing partner

Brescia, January 10 - Preliminary investigations judge (GIP) Alessandra Sabatucci on Friday indicted ex-Brenta boss Felice Maniero, who has been in prison since October last year on charges of abusing his partner physically and psychologically. Maniero's attorney has asked for a trial which is scheduled to begin on February 14. Maniero was formerly released from jail in August 2010 after serving multiple sentences for murder, armed robbery and drug trafficking as the head of a criminal organization dubbed "mala del Brenta" in the Veneto region active in the 1980s and mid-1990s, when the ex-boss started to collaborate with judicial authorities.