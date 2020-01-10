Industrial production down 1.1% Jan-Nov 2019 - ISTAT

Rome, January 10 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's industrial production fell by 1.1% in January-November 2019 compared to the same period the previous year. The data suggested the industrial output figure for the whole of 2019 is set to be negative for the first time since 2014. On a more positive note, the national statistics agency said Italian car production rose by 1.8% in year-on-year terms in November, the first rise for the sector since June 2018.