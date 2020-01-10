Moody's raises MPS's outlook to positive

Milan, January 10 - Moody's has said that it has raised the outlook of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) from negative to positive. MPS, the world's oldest bank, is controlled by the Italian State after it bailed out the lender in 2017. Moody's also said that it had upgraded the MPS's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to B3 from Caa1, upgraded the subordinated debt rating to Caa1 from Caa2, and affirmed the long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings at Caa1 and B1 respectively.