Interior minister to return to Rome Monday, Tripoli sources

CAIRO, JANUARY 10 - The interior minister of the Libyan national-unity government, Fathi Bashagha, will return to Rome on Monday for an official visit, Tripoli city councilor Ahmed Wali has told ANSA. Confirming that the minister met on Thursday "with a US delegation", Wali told ANSA that Bashaga "will return to Italy on the 13th for an official meeting with the Italian government. Sources said Thursday that Bashaga was in Rome and that he would meet with Richard Norland, the US ambassador to Libya who is based in Tunis.