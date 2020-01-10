Three Caronte & Tourist ferries impounded

Italian bank's bad loans down 23.5% in Nov - BoI
10 Gennaio 2020
Messina, January 10 - Finance police from the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Messina on Friday impounded three ferries belonging to the Caronte & Tourist company and other assets worth 3.5 million euros. The operation is related to a probe by Messina prosecutors into alleged fraud. The investigation revealed that the three ships allegedly have serious technical and structural shortcomings that compromise the safety of disabled passengers, sources said.
