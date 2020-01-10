Husband detained after woman shot dead

Rome, January 10 - The husband of a 46-year-old woman who was shot dead on Thursday at her home in Ostuni, in the southern province of Brindisi, has been detained by police. The victim was first hit in an arm and then in the chest, sources said. The man said he shot the woman by accident while he was cleaning the weapon, according to the sources. The man is said not to have a permit for the pistol.