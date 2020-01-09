Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 03:14

Sassari

Drunk driver arrested after killing pensioner

Woman, 40, ran over man, 76, in northern Sardinia

Drunk driver arrested after killing pensioner

Sassari, January 9 - A 40-year-old Sardinian woman was arrested Wednesday night on charges of vehicular homicide while allegedly driving drunk in the north of the Italian island. The woman, identified only by her initials, M.P., ran over and killed a 76-year-old pensioner, Paolo Canavese. Canavese was originally from Cuneo in the north of Italy but had been living at Trinità d'Agultu for many years, police said. He was hit by the car at Badesi, in the central Via Nazionale, and died in the ambulance taking him to hospital The woman driving the Volkswagen Polo failed a blood alcohol test. She was placed under house arrest on suspicion of vehicular homicide. The woman stopped the car immediately after the impact and called emergency services. An autopsy has been ordered.

