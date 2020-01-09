Man kills cousin and her husband for inheritance, self
Rome
09 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 9 - A 64-year-old man shot and killed his 67-year-old cousin and her 70-year-old husband over an inheritance row before turning the gun on himself at Formia near Latina between Rome and Naples on Thursday. Carabinieri are investigating. Medical teams rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for the three victims.
