2 cops guilty of beating thief who lost spleen
Florence
09 Gennaio 2020
Florence, January 9 - Two Italian police were found guilty Thursday of beating up a thief in Florence in 2013 with one of them kicking him so hard that he lost his spleen. The officer who kicked the thief in the side got four years in jail, and the other cop got three years and two months. The pair were also found guilty of crafting a false report to cover up the violence. The Romanian man, 50, suffered a broken rib and bruises to the temple as well as the split spleen.
